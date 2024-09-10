Whittier

Beloved Whittier restaurant Pizzamania destroyed in fire

The strip mall was located on Telegraph Road in South Whittier.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn

A fire that tore through a strip mall in South Whittier early Tuesday has left a beloved pizza restaurant destroyed.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the fire at around 2:25 a.m. The flames were contained shortly after by 4 a.m.

The strip mall was located on Telegraph Road in South Whittier. Pizzamania had been serving the Whittier community for the past 50 years.

“Early this morning, a fire tore through five businesses in a strip mall on Telegraph Road in South Whittier, including Pizzamania -- a beloved institution in this community for 50 years. LA County Firefighters responded quickly, but the restaurant is almost completely destroyed,” LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.

"I know that both the business owners and the employees alike are facing a very difficult time in the wake of this fire and I will be directing @EconOppLA and @LACountyDCBAto connect these workers and businesses so that we can offer any help and support we can," she added.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated. 

