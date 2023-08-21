Whittier man arrested in kidnapping, shooting death of 19-year-old woman who disappeared from park

A 20-year-old Whittier man was arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman who disappeared from a park in Whittier over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Gabriel Esparza was arrested in connection with the shooting and kidnapping of Andrea Vazquez, 19, who was last seen shortly after midnight Sunday morning in the parking stalls area of Penn Park at 13950 Penn St., according to the Whittier Police Department. Her body was found Monday in a vegetation field in Moreno Valley.

Esparza was arrested Monday at a job in Lakewood and booked on suspicion of murder and kidnapping, police said.

Vazquez and her 20-year-old boyfriend of just a few months were sitting in a car at the park when someone approached and opened fire, family members said. The boyfriend returned to the car to find blood, but no sign of Vazquez, the family said.

"At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and her male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park," police said in a statement.

Former LAPD detective Moses Castillo, who has been assisting the family, said Vazquez was shot and abducted.

"In my 30 years of experience with law enforcement, I've never seen a situation where the victim is shot and then kidnapped," Castillo said. "Often, the victim is just shot and left there, and the suspects flee."

Anyone who was at Penn Park between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, or anyone with any information on the case, was urged to call the police watch commander at 562-567-9255. Tipsters may also call Det. Jose Bolanos at 562-328-8504 or Det. Tom Nordbak at 562-244-0054, or call the crime tipline at 562-567-9299.

It was not immediately clear whether Esparza has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Details about an initial court appearance were not available.