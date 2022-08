Three people were hospitalized in a shooting Tuesday in a Wilmington neighborhood.

A man and woman, about 20 years old, and a 45-year-old woman were hospitalized with what firefighters described as moderate injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the gunfire in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue.

No arrests were reported.

An employee at a nearby auto shop told NBCLA he heard 10 to 12 gunshots.