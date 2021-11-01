With Bodyarmor's Sale to Coca-Cola, Kobe Bryant's Estate Will See Estimated $400M

On Monday, beverage giant Coca-Cola bought full control of sports drink maker Bodyarmor in a $5.6 billion acquisition, CNBC reports, giving the estate of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant an estimated $400 million.

The NBA star, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020, became a shareholder in Bodyarmor in 2013, when he invested millions of dollars and joined the Board of Directors.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I put my skin in the game," Bryant told Forbes in 2014, after his hefty investment.

Coke has owned a 15% stake in Bodyarmor since 2018, when it became the second-largest stake owner. That purchase made Bryant the company's third-largest shareholder at the time.

Bryant showed business prowess after his 2016 retirement from the NBA, with dealings in variety of sectors that included "a media production company and a venture capital fund to invest in tech, media and data companies," NBC News reported in 2020.

The deal for Bodyarmor, founded in 2011, is the largest acquisition Coke has ever made. It's been in the works since at least February, CNBC reports, based on a pre-acquisition filing with the Federal Trade Commission.

Bryant's estate, which Forbes reported was worth up to $600 million at the time of his death and which widow Vanessa Bryant inherited control of, will see a roughly $400 million payoff from the deal, the Wall Street Journal reports.