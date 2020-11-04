With Donations Down, Union Station Homeless Services Appeals for Turkeys for Thanksgiving Meals

Union Station Homeless Services in Pasadena issued a public appeal Wednesday for turkeys -- along with some of the fixings -- to feed homeless and low-income people on Thanksgiving Day and the week leading up to it.

The organization -- which serves the San Gabriel Valley -- noted that it isn't getting the in-kind donations that it has in past years and now needs 250 frozen, uncooked turkeys, along with 300 boxes of Idahoan or Hungry Jack mashed potatoes and 300 boxes of Stove Top stuffing.

Donations can be dropped off by Nov. 17 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the organization's Adult Center at 412 S. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena. Cash donations will also be accepted.

Food and other supplies can also be ordered online under the category "You Can Help" on the organization's Amazon wish list at https://unionstationhs.org/event/dinner-in-the-park-2020/.

Union Station Homeless Services will offer Thanksgiving "All The Fixings" meal boxes on Nov. 18 to clients who have kitchens, and prepared Thanksgiving dinners the day before Thanksgiving for clients who don't have access to a kitchen or don't want to cook.

The organization -- which is having to forego its annual large-scale "Thanksgiving Dinner in the Park" because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- will also be serving sit-down dinners on Thanksgiving Day to residents at its Adult Center, Family Center and Centennial Place.

The food is expected to be used for 2,000 meals.