Woman Shot by Police After Two-Hour Standoff at Downtown LA Homeless Encampment

A two-hour standoff ended in gunfire at a homeless encampment near the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

Officers at the scene of a police shooting.
An armed woman was shot by police Wednesday night at a downtown Los Angeles homeless encampment, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The unidentified woman was hospitalized. Details about her condition were not immediately available. 

The harrowing chain of events led to a two-hour standoff with police. The Spring Street off-ramp of the northbound 101 Freeway will remain in effect for an unknown duration due to police activity.

The standoff began at approximately 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call regarding a woman with a gun in the area of Spring and Arcadia streets, said an LAPD spokesman.

SWAT was called to the scene and police began searching the encampment where they believed the woman had hidden inside a tent, according to LAPD. At approximately 12:36 a.m. police opened fire on the woman, who was struck multiple times, the LAPD spokesman said.

Police could not confirm if the woman had fired at the officers prior to being shot.

No officers were injured.

