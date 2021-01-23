Banning

Woman Arrested, Accused of Running Down and Killing Skateboarder While Driving Intoxicated in 2019

The vehicle sped off and the 20-year-old skateboarder was later pronounced dead at the scene.

By City News Service

A woman accused of running down a 20-year-old skateboarder with her vehicle while intoxicated and leaving him to die more than a year ago was arrested and remained jailed Saturday in lieu of $1 million bail.

The Banning Police Department said Leron Sanders was riding a skateboard on the edge of the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle that had partially left the road at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2019 in the 5000 block of Ramsey Street.

The vehicle sped off and Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, parts from the vehicle left behind at the scene were collected by detectives and used to identify and locate the vehicle, which was seized as evidence, police said.

Detectives later identified Lilliana Diaz, 29, as the suspected hit-and-run driver. She was arrested on Friday and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of murder.

