Marina del Rey

Woman arrested after driving into water in Marina del Rey

By City News Service

Venice Eagle via X

A woman who allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway before driving into the water in Marina del Rey was hospitalized and arrested, authorities said today.    

The pursuit began at 11:21 p.m. Saturday near Temple City, according to Officer Erik Larsen of the California Highway Patrol. The unidentified woman was reportedly driving an estimated 78 mph, Larsen said, and allegedly refused to pull over.

The woman faces potential charges of speeding and evading authorities, Larsen said. The nature of her injury was not immediately clear.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Marina del Rey
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us