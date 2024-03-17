Woman arrested after driving into water in Marina del Rey

A woman who allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway before driving into the water in Marina del Rey was hospitalized and arrested, authorities said today.

The pursuit began at 11:21 p.m. Saturday near Temple City, according to Officer Erik Larsen of the California Highway Patrol. The unidentified woman was reportedly driving an estimated 78 mph, Larsen said, and allegedly refused to pull over.

The woman faces potential charges of speeding and evading authorities, Larsen said. The nature of her injury was not immediately clear.