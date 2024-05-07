Caitlin Clark

Sparks move home game against Caitlin Clark and Fever to Crypto.com Arena

The top two picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft will square off in L.A. on May 24

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA game in Los Angeles is being moved to a bigger stage.

The Los Angeles Sparks said Tuesday that their home game against Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 24 is being moved from Walter Pyramid on the Long Beach State campus to Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Two other Sparks home games — May 26 against Dallas and June 5 against Minnesota — are also moving to Crypto.com Arena.

That's where the Sparks usually play all their games and it seats 19,067 for basketball games. Walter Pyramid seats 5,000. The games were originally moved to Long Beach because of construction at Crypto.com Arena.

“Women’s basketball is experiencing unprecedented viewership and attendance numbers so moving these games back to Crypto.com Arena provides us the ability to have more fans in the stands and have our players back to competing on their home floor,” Sparks president Christine Monjer said.

The Sparks will still open the season on May 15 against Atlanta and play Washington on May 21 in Long Beach.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Caitlin Clark
