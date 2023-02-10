Mission Viejo

Woman Arrested After Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo Parking Lot

By CNS

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the 5 Freeway.

Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records.

Martin was accused of ramming multiple cars about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot before leaving and then getting pulled over on the freeway south of Oso Parkway, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Michael Woodroof.

When police tried to get her out of the car, she refused at first, but eventually complied, Woodroof said.

This article tagged under:

Mission Viejo
