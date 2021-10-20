South LA

Woman Dies After Shooting and Car Crash In South LA

By City News Service

A woman died after a shooting and subsequent traffic crash in South Los Angeles Tuesday Wednesday.

A shots fired report was taken by Los Angeles police around 10:50 a.m. at 21st street and Central Avenue, according to LAPD Officer William Cooper.

Shortly after that report, a crash took place at Jefferson Boulevard and San Pedro Street, where a person died, Cooper said.

The investigation was ongoing and it was unclear if the deceased died from the shooting or the traffic crash.

The woman died at the scene and the person's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A suspect, the driver of the other vehicle, fled the scene, Cooper said. He is described as about 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing an estimated 240 pounds.

He was driving a 2001 Toyota with front end damage. The car's California plate number was 7NGA480, Cooper added.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of this driver was asked to call LAPD's Newton Division at 323-846-6547. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

