Woman recovering after being dragged about 50-feet by thieves in car at Costco

A woman is recovering at a hospital after being robbed of her purse and dragged by a car outside of a Costco in the City of Industry.

The 37-year-old was unloading her shopping cart when two men approached her around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

After a quick scuffle, the woman suffered a head injury trying to hang on to her purse as the driver pulled off, dragging her approximately 40 to 50 feet according to LA County Sheriff's Deputy, Miguel Meza.

The Sheriff's Department says the theft took place in an area of the parking lot that was not well-lit, making it difficult to identify the two men and their vehicle from surveillance footage.

The woman is expected to survive.

Bruno DeSoto who lives nearby, says it's terrible how much the neighborhood has changed.

"It used to be a very, very peaceful area," said Desoto.

He added the importance of remaining vigilant, especially as holiday shopping ramps up.

"If you are elderly or frail, you need to be cognizant of the potential problem that someone may be targeting you as a victim, especially if you’re wearing expensive jewelry if you’re driving an expensive car," said DeSoto.

Police are asking witnesses with any information or footage of the thieves and their vehicle to come forward as their investigation continues.