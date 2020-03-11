Valencia

Woman Found Dead in Driveway of Valencia Home

A woman was found dead Monday night in the driveway of a Valencia home.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available. The death does not appear to involve foul play, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The body was found about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 25000 block of Oak Meadow Drive. The woman died at the scene.

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported the woman was identified as the ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather. Josie Harris, 40, was found dead in a car at the home, TMZ reported.

NBC4 has not confirmed the woman's identity.

Mayweather and Harris have three children together.

Valencia
