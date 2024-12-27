Mid-Wilshire

Woman found dead at Mid-Wilshire bus stop

By Clara Ramirez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was found dead on a bus stop bench in the Mid-Wilshire area, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Thursday.

A person called the authorities around 3:15 p.m. about a dead person between Crenshaw Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

LAPD and paramedics responded to the scene of the incident. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told the LAPD that the woman had been there for 10 to 12 hours, but investigators have not confirmed that information.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story, refresh for details.

This article tagged under:

Mid-Wilshire
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us