Woman found dead at Mid-Wilshire bus stop

A woman was found dead on a bus stop bench in the Mid-Wilshire area, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Thursday.

A person called the authorities around 3:15 p.m. about a dead person between Crenshaw Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard.

LAPD and paramedics responded to the scene of the incident. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told the LAPD that the woman had been there for 10 to 12 hours, but investigators have not confirmed that information.

This is a developing story, refresh for details.