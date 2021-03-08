Woman Found Shot to Death in Pomona Tire Store

A woman was found shot to death inside a Pomona tire store, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Holt Avenue, according to Pomona police Sgt. Ian Miller.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at the store found the woman dead inside, Miller said.

"The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time," he said. "The suspect has not yet been identified."

Anyone with information that would aid the investigation was asked to call Pomona police at 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.