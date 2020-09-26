Woman Injures Two Fellow BLM Protesters with Her Car in Yorba Linda

Two people were seriously injured Saturday when a Long Beach woman apparently supporting a Black Lives Matter protest in Yorba Linda drove into two fellow demonstrators for unknown reasons.

The woman, apparently associated with the so-called "Caravan of Justice," was subsequently arrested for suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Dennis Breckner.

The BLM protest against police violence and systemic racism began around 2 p.m. on Imperial Highway and was interrupted by some of President Donald Trump's supporters, who waved American flags and held pro-Trump signs. The two sides verbally confronted each other but violence did not ensue as sheriff's deputies were on site, according to media reports from the scene.

The sheriff's department declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly about 2:40 p.m. and ordered everyone to leave the area, Breckner said.

During the demonstration, a woman behind the wheel a compact car drove through an intersection, striking a man and woman. "The man suffered two broken legs and the woman had major injuries," Breckner said. "Both were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries."

A man was also arrested for refusing to leave after the unlawful assembly was declared, he said.

A total of 250 total protesters converged at the scene, Breckner estimated, adding that everyone eventually left and roads were reopened.