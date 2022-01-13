Hancock Park

Attacker Kills Woman Working in Hancock Park Furniture Store

The woman was working alone in Croft House furniture store when she was attacked.

By City News Service and Staff Reports

A woman was killed Thursday as she worked alone in a Hancock Park furniture store, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department units were called just before 2 p.m. to the 300 block of North La Brea, near Beverly Boulevard, on reports of an assault and found the woman dead inside a store, according to the department's Officer Mike Lopez.

A customer reportedly found the woman, who was an employee.

"She was there by herself," Det. Herman Frettlohr said. "She was attacked by the suspect and she was killed."

Authorities said the victim appeared to have been stabbed.

The woman was stabbed, police said.

A detailed description of the attacker was not immediately available. Police said he was last seen going out the back of the furniture store and northbound in the alley.

Croft House is a home decor and furniture store that features eco-friendly options.

