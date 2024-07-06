Woman killed in crash in Willowbrook area

A 22-year-old woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in the Willowbrook community of unincorporated Los Angeles County.

The woman was later identified as Brenda Mejia, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner website.

The website does not list a decedent's city of residence.

The collision took place at the intersection of Central Avenue and El Segundo Boulevard at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene. No other victims were reported.

The CHP had no further immediate information.

The initial call came to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Century station and was forwarded to the CHP, which had jurisdiction.

A watch commander at the Century station said “they (deputies) had to do crowd control,” indicating that the crash might have been part of a street takeover.