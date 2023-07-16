Woman killed in head-on crash in Van Nuys

A 20-year-old woman was killed Sunday when a wrong-way vehicle driven by a possibly impaired motorist slammed head-on into another vehicle on a Van Nuys street, authorities said.

Three other people -- including a child -- were injured in the crash, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Paramedics rushed them to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.

The crash was reported at 3:18 a.m. Sunday at Saticoy Street and Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A westbound vehicle crossed into eastbound lanes on Saticoy and crashed into the vehicle in which the woman was a front-seat passenger, causing it to hit a power pole, an LAPD dispatcher said. The woman died at the scene.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was detained on suspicion of DUI, the LAPD said.