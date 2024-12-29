Woman killed in Signal Hill shooting

A woman was shot and killed in Signal Hill but few details were available, authorities said Sunday.

It was reported at 10:14 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of East Burnett Street, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Signal Hill police responded and the woman was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau investigators are assisting Signal Hill police with the investigation.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.