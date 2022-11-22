Woman Shot and Killed in South LA Area Apartment

A woman was shot and killed late Monday at her South Los Angeles area apartment.

The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard south of Century Boulevard. At least one shooter opened fire from outside the apartment unit, police said.

The victim was not identified.

A detailed description of the shooter and motive were not immediately available.

Authorities said two firearms might have been used, based on preliminary ballistic evidence. Dozens of bullet casings were found at the scene.

Others inside the apartment were not injured.