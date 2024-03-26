Woman thrown to ground and stabbed in Chinatown purse theft

A 67-year-old woman was injured Sunday afternoon when she was thrown to the ground and stabbed by a man in Los Angeles' Chinatown.

The attack was reported at about 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Broadway. The woman was walking in the area when she was followed by a man who grabbed her purse, threw her to the ground and left the scene, police said.

The woman chased the attacker, who pulled out a knife and stabbed her several times. The man also assaulted another man with the knife handle, according to the LAPD.

The victims' injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The 26-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Bond was set at $2 million.

Jail records indicated an initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.