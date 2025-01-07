San Marino

Woman's body found after house fire in San Marino

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A house fire in a neighborhood of San Marino has turned into a death investigation after a woman’s body was found. 

Firefighters found the woman’s body inside the home. 

LA County Sheriff’s homicide detectives said that they spoke with the woman’s husband who had taken their twin sons to baseball practice that day. 

According to Lt. Steve Dejong with the LA County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, when the husband returned home he saw the house was on fire. 

The fire appeared to have been in a kitchen or workout area, Dejong said. 

The woman’s cause of death is under investigation. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

