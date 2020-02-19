Woman’s Body Found on Same Block as Missing Malibu Woman

A woman's body was found in Malibu Wednesday in the same block as the home of a missing woman, authorities said Wednesday.

The woman's body was found in the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive in Malibu, which is the same block as missing woman Julia Snyder's home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Synder, who suffers for bipolar disorder, has been missing for about a week, and family members, volunteers and investigators have been desperately searching for the missing 53-year-old.

Police tape surrounded several homes on the block, with investigators visible on scene.

Authorities did not confirm that the dead woman was the missing Malibu woman.