A woman's body was found Tuesday in the Venice area.

The woman was pronounced dead near the 1800 block of Ocean Front Walk at about 5:50 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is currently investigating after a body of a 30-35 year old female washed ashore in Venice Beach this morning. The LAPD and the L.A. Coroner are assisting at scene. pic.twitter.com/HtgFKWvVdF — LAPD Pacific (@LAPDPacific) July 21, 2020

Information on her identity or cause of death was not immediately available.

Sheriff's detectives were sent to the scene to investigate.