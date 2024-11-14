Woman arrested for impersonating a nurse at Los Angeles hospitals

Police on Thursday sought information on a woman who was arrested for impersonating a nurse at various Los Angeles County hospitals.

Burbank police arrested Amanda Leann Porter, 44, of Virginia on Nov. 7 after they investigated a report in May 2024 of a woman, who allegedly pretended to be a registered nurse at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

“Hospital staff soon discovered Porter was impersonating a real registered nurse, who lived out of state,” said the Burbank Police Department.

Porter does not have a nursing license and was already on federal probation for a fraud violation in the state of Virginia, authorities said. Despite this, she allegedly used several false identities to obtain employment.

Police said Porter was arrested on a warrant after she bonded out of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s custody for a similar violation at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita.

Porter was being held without bail Thursday, facing charges of identity theft, false impersonation and grand theft.

During her time at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center, Porter cared for approximately 60 patients between April and May 2024.

Authorities believe Porter may have committed similar crimes in southern California and urge anyone with information to call 818-238-3210.