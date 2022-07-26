A jogger discovered a 42-year-old stabbing victim in Woodland Hills, prompting police to ask for witnesses Tuesday.

Though the victim was found with stab wounds in his back, making the crime mysterious, his father said he expected something like this to happen one day.

The bizarre crime started with officers from LAPD Topanga Division responding to a radio call of a crash in the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were already there, and told officers that they actually found stab wounds on the victim's back.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Cammi Sania and he pronounced dead at the scene on July 26, 2022, around 5:47 a.m.

The jogger discovered Sania’s body on the sidewalk where he and his mother lived.

"I know he wasn’t normal, but I’ve never seen him do anything," said Hector Donoso, a neighbor.

Several neighbors said they would see Sania wandering the neighborhood seemingly under the influence and screaming profanities.

Sania was unconscious and not breathing with blood surrounding him. Police said it appears Sania was stabbed in the middle of the street and collapsed on the sidewalk.

The victim's father, Mohmmad Sania, says his son has been addicted to drugs for 25 years and believes his son was out looking for drugs when he was killed.

There are no witnesses but detectives are in the process of viewing surveillance video from the area.

There has been no evidence of his death being related to a traffic collision.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Steve Castro, Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-1925.