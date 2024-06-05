At least 2 injured in Woodland Hills stabbing

A man armed with a knife was taken into custody after at least two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning in Woodland Hills.

The stabbing was reported in the 24000 block of Hatteras Street in the west San Fernando Valley community. Crime scene tape blocked off the front of a house in the neighborhood.

Two people were in serious to critical condition, and a third suffered moderate injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Police said two people had been stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, the attacker armed with a knife was holding a family member hostage, police said. That man was eventually taken into custody.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about what led to the attack were not immediately available.

Refresh this page for updates.