Workers Stranded on Top of Cranes After Collapse at Glendale Construction Site

At least three workers were stranded in cranes when a structure collapsed Wednesday at a construction site in Glendale.

The collapse of the steel structure was reported at the site of a building under construction in the 1200 block of South Glendale Avenue.

Fire-rescue personnel are attempting to reach the three stranded workers, who are in baskets atop the extended arms of the cranes. One worker was hoisted from the basket by a firefighter who was lowered down from the ladder of a fire truck.

At least part of the structure landed on the cranes and vehicles parked at the site. Details about the building under construction were not immediately available.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.