Glendale

Workers Stranded on Top of Cranes After Collapse at Glendale Construction Site

At least three workers were stranded in baskets on top of extended cranes.

By Jonathan Lloyd

At least three workers were stranded in cranes when a building collapsed Wednesday May 3, 2023 at a construction site in Glendale.
NBCLA

At least three workers were stranded in cranes when a structure collapsed Wednesday at a construction site in Glendale.

The collapse of the steel structure was reported at the site of a building under construction in the 1200 block of South Glendale Avenue.

Fire-rescue personnel are attempting to reach the three stranded workers, who are in baskets atop the extended arms of the cranes. One worker was hoisted from the basket by a firefighter who was lowered down from the ladder of a fire truck.

At least part of the structure landed on the cranes and vehicles parked at the site. Details about the building under construction were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This article tagged under:

Glendale
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us