Watch live: ‘Extra Time' breaks down the World Cup Final

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are taking you down under.

Join sports anchors Mario Solis and Alejandro Navarro for Extra Time, a weekly bilingual show that will go beyond the game, breaking down the biggest tournament on the world stage with special previews and soccer analysis.

Catch the show at 4 p.m. PT every Friday from July 21 through Aug. 18.

Here’s where to watch:

Connected TV

Stream it live on your big screen on the NBC Los Angeles News channel. Find us on:

Peacock

Roku — Channel 4107

Samsung TV Plus — Channel 1035

Xumo Play

Google TV

Fire TV

You can also stream it on the NBCLA or Telemundo 52 apps on your Roku and Fire TV devices. You'll find the show in the local section while it’s happening live.

Mobile App and Website

If you’re on the go and want to watch live on your smartphone or tablet, download the NBCLA app for iOS and Android or the Telemundo 52 app for iOS and Android. The option to watch will be on the home page.

You can also watch at telemundo52.com or nbcla.com on your mobile or computer browser — right here on this page, so don't forget to bookmark it!