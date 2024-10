In La La Land, there's never a shortage of star power when the Dodgers are playing big games.

See which celebrities were spotted in the stands during Game 1 of the epic World Series matchup between the Dodgers and New York Yankees.

For up-to-the-minute updates on what's happening in the game, check out our live blog.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Jim Gentleman, Jimmy Kimmel and Cleto Escobedo III watch during Game One of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Chris Pratt looks on during Game 1 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Friday, October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Bryan Cranston is seen on the field prior to Game 1 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Friday, October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson look on during Game One of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Lil Wayne looks on during Game One of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Billie Jean King of the Los Angeles Dodgers is seen on the field prior to Game 1 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Friday, October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Billy Crudup looks on ahead of Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Billy Crudup, Jaseon Bateman and Flea watch during Game One of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: John Legend looks on during Game One of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Will Arnett looks on during Game One of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Orel Hershiser looks on during Game One of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Dave Winfield looks on during Game One of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Brad Paisley (C) looks on during Game One of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)