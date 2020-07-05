Wrong-Way Motorist Crashes Into Big Rig; Dies at Scene

A wrong-way motorist in a Honda Civic died after crashing into a FedEx big rig on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale, authorities said Sunday.

The car was northbound in the southbound lanes at 10:48 p.m. Saturday when the collision the occurred just north of Ramona Boulevard, wedging the Civic underneath the big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorist, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 11:08 p.m. for all southbound lanes and diverted traffic at Lower Azusa Road. The lanes were reopened at 3:55 a.m.