Irwindale

Wrong-Way Motorist Crashes Into Big Rig; Dies at Scene

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A wrong-way motorist in a Honda Civic died after crashing into a FedEx big rig on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale, authorities said Sunday.

The car was northbound in the southbound lanes at 10:48 p.m. Saturday when the collision  the occurred just north of Ramona Boulevard, wedging the Civic underneath the big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorist, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

fireworks 9 hours ago

Fireworks Show in Lancaster Defies LA County Ban

chase 11 hours ago

Woman Arrested at End of Stolen Ambulance Chase Southeast of Downtown LA

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 11:08 p.m. for all southbound lanes and diverted traffic at Lower Azusa Road. The lanes were reopened at 3:55 a.m.

This article tagged under:

IrwindaleCrashWrong way crashFatal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us