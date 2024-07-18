Riverside

WWII soldier from Riverside laid to rest 82 years after his death

Charles R. Powers of Riverside was only 18 years old when was killed while defending the nation. 

By Helen Jeong

City of Riverside

A Southern California native who died during World War II as a prisoner of war was laid to rest in an official burial service Thursday -- more than eight decades after his death.

U.S. Army Air Corps Pvt. Charles Powers from Riverside was only 18 years old when he was captured by Japanese forces in the Philippines in late 1941. After enduring harsh conditions  during his captivity, he became one of the 2,500 POWs who perished in July 1942.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Charles Powers posed for a photo with his family before his deployment. (Credit: City of Riverside)

The Army exhumed his body as well as the remains of other deceased soldiers after the war, but Powers’ identity wasn’t confirmed until January 2018 when a DNA analysis was conducted.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Power’s final resting place is Riverside National Cemetery.

Oklahoma Jul 12

A World War I veteran is first Tulsa Race Massacre victim identified from mass graves

news Jul 3

Concerns grow over gambling addiction in the military

This article tagged under:

Riverside
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us