A Southern California native who died during World War II as a prisoner of war was laid to rest in an official burial service Thursday -- more than eight decades after his death.

U.S. Army Air Corps Pvt. Charles Powers from Riverside was only 18 years old when he was captured by Japanese forces in the Philippines in late 1941. After enduring harsh conditions during his captivity, he became one of the 2,500 POWs who perished in July 1942.

Charles Powers posed for a photo with his family before his deployment. (Credit: City of Riverside)

The Army exhumed his body as well as the remains of other deceased soldiers after the war, but Powers’ identity wasn’t confirmed until January 2018 when a DNA analysis was conducted.

Power’s final resting place is Riverside National Cemetery.