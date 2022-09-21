Young Girl Missing From Palmdale; Deputies Ask for Public's Help in Search

A 12-year-old girl went missing on Tuesday in the city of Palmdale, and deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are seeking help from the public to find her.

Zamora James Williams was last seen on Sept. 20, 2022, at 3:20 p.m., in the 38000 block of 11th Street E.

Her family believes she may have been heading to a building in the 35800 block of 11th Street E, though no details were shared about what that destination was.

Zamora is 5 feet 3 inches tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater and black shorts, and was carrying a purple backpack.

Anyone who sees Zamora or has extra information about her case is asked to call Detective Bureau Sergeant Bowser, or the on-duty Watch Commander, at 661-948-8466.