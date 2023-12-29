‘Love bug' shelter dog to be featured on Rose Parade float

A star is in the making ahead of the 2024 Rose Parade.

While there will be dozens of colorfully decorated floats with awe-inspiring statues and designs, the float named "Feed the Love" by Pasadena Humane and Hill's Pet Nutrition will feature a group of special guests: a shelter dog, Lua, standing front and center with her happy tail and perky ears, along with a couple of pets who were adopted from the nonprofit.

"She's just a love bug who loves to snuggle, kisses and plays with her toys," Kevin McManus, the communications manager for Pasadena Humane, described the 6-year-old purebred pit bull.

Lua has a story like many animals who have yet to be adopted. Although she had been first adopted in 2022, her then-family had to return her to the shelter.

"We're seeing a lot of folks who are experiencing housing insecurity and financial difficulties, which are making it hard for them to keep their pets,” Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane said.

While animal volunteers and shelter staffers understood that some people may feel intimidated by pit bulls, they said they were stunned that Lua still has not found a permanent home despite being "such a good girl." In addition to her foster family vouching for the pup, who is house-trained and does well on leash, the nonprofit concluded Lua would not have stage fright.

"She's so well-trained, well behaved," McManus said. "We think she can be in a relatively small space with other dogs."

McManus hoped the dogs on the float will serve as ambassadors for all animals who have yet to find a forever home.

"You can't judge a book by it's cover," McManus said. "So many dogs in shelters overlooked because of their breed, size and age."

For parade fans who will be sitting or standing along Colorado Boulevard on New Year's Day, McManus encouraged them to say hi to Lua.

"Wave. Call her by the name. I bet she'll look your way."