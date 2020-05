A man was killed Saturday morning during an apparent construction-related accident at the Los Angeles International Airport, a fire department spokesman said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 205 World Way at 5:57 a.m., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD confirmed the man who died was a worker and died at the scene.

Fire and police are responding to an equipment collapse at a construction site near the Theme Building. Emergency vehicles are on scene and traffic is being routed around the area. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) May 9, 2020

