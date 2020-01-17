South Bay

Man Sought in Manhattan Beach Hotel Stabbing

Police say if you see him, call 911.

By City News Service

Manhattan Beach Police Department

Lee Simpson was accused of stabbing a man at Crimson Hotel in Manhattan Beach Jan. 17, 2020.

Manhattan Beach police sought public help to find a man they say stabbed another man Friday at a hotel.

Police were sent to the Crimson Hotel, 850 N. Sepulveda Blvd., about 2:45 a.m., said Manhattan Beach police Officer Christopher Ineguez.

"Officers discovered one victim in his hotel room who had sustained multiple stab wounds,'' Ineguez said in a statement.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Ineguez said.

An investigation identified Lee Simpson as the suspect. Officers conducted a search for suspect,'' Ineguez said. "This is believed to be an isolated incident as suspect Simpson and the victim are known to each other.

Simpson is known to frequent the South Bay and is believed to still be in the area.''

Police circulated a photo of Simpson, and urged anyone seeing him to call 911. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts was urged to call the police tip line at 310-802-5171.

