Missing Simi Valley Mother Found Dead, Ex-Husband Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder

Police and family had been searching for 25-year-old Rachel Castillo, who was reported missing last Thursday after blood was found in her apartment.

A 25-year-old mother who vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley under mysterious circumstances was found dead Sunday and police said her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her murder.

Rachel Castillo had two young children and was last heard-from Thursday afternoon.

She was reported missing Thursday night after her sister returned to the apartment they shared in the Wood Ranch neighborhood and found a large amount of blood - that investigators said was consistent with a, "serious injury."

Late Sunday Simi Valley Police said Castillo's remains had been found in a remote area of the Antelope Valley and were positively identified with the assistance of the Los Angeles County Coroner.

"The primary suspect in this case is Rachel's ex-husband, 25-year-old Hawthorne resident Zarbab Ali," Police said in a statement.

"Mr. Ali was arrested this afternoon at his parents' home in Victorville in connection to Rachel's homicide," the statement said.

Castillo's father Christopher, a retired federal law enforcement agent, drove in from Northern California Friday to assist with the search for his daughter.

"She is in need of immediate help," he told NBC4 Friday night, begging for anyone with information on her disappearance to call police.

"Just think if this was your kid," he said.

