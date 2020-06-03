NYPD

Three Officers Hospitalized After Violent Struggle With Knife-Wielding Man: Police

The suspect was put in police custody and rushed to Kings County Hospital in serious condition, police said

New York City police officers gather early Thursday, June 4, 2020, near the site of shooting Wednesday night in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Three NYPD officers were hospitalized after a violent confrontation with a knife-wielding suspect in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, a police spokesperson said.

Around 11:45 p.m, two officers were on foot near the intersection of Church Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in the Flatbush neighborhood, according to police. The two encountered a man on the street, who approached them and slashed one of the officers in the neck. A struggle ensued between one of the cops and the man, with a gun firing during the fight, an NYPD spokesperson said.

A nearby sergeant and an officer quickly responded after hearing the gunfire, and shot the suspect. The man was put in police custody and rushed to Kings County Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The officer who was knifed in the neck was also treated at the hospital. One of the officers was struck in the hand by a bullet, while another also suffered a hand injury, but it was not immediately clear if that was a gunshot wound as well, according to a police spokesperson. All three NYPD members were in stable condition.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea says the attack appeared to be unprovoked. He says there's surveillance video that showed the incident.

Witnesses at the scene described seeing an altercation in the middle of the street and hearing shots fired. While the incident occurred after the city's 8 p.m. curfew, it was not believed to be connected to any ongoing protests.

An investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

