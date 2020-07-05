Pair Paints Over City-Sanctioned BLM Mural in Calif.

A confrontation ensued in Martinez, California, Saturday after a couple of people decided to paint over a Black Lives Matter mural in front of the county courthouse.

Despite the city giving permission to activists to paint the message, a man and a woman showed up hours later and began painting over the letters of the mural with black paint.

In a video, the pair are seen arguing with activists and shouting saying that all lives matter and police killings are a consequence of resisting arrest.

"I can't believe that this is happening right in front of my face," a witness said. "I expected something to happen, but when I saw this, I got a little excited and tried to make sure and get it in and film everything that happened."

Activists were able to record the license plate number of the truck the woman and man were driving, and the Martinez Police Department is currently investigating the situation.

This is a developing story.