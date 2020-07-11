coronavirus

2nd Pregnant Woman in California Dies From COVID-19

The woman had underlying health conditions.

By The Associated Press

A file photo of a pregnant woman.

A 32-year-old pregnant woman from Southern California has died from the coronavirus but her child survived, authorities said Friday.

The Hesperia resident, who died on June 26, was the second pregnant woman in the state to died from COVID-19, according to a statement from San Bernardino County.

She had underlying underlying health conditions, the statement said.

“Her child survived, has tested negative for COVID-19, and is doing well in the neonatal intensive care unit at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center,” the statement said.

More than 70 pregnant women in the county east of Los Angeles have COVID-19, the county said.

The first death of a pregnant woman in California was reported in June in Los Angeles County. She also had underlying health problems.

There have been more than 6,800 deaths in California from the virus.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a study suggests pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalized and have an increased risk for admission to intensive care units and being placed on ventilators.

Pregnant women are urged to practice social distancing, wear masks, practice frequent hand washing and stay at home as much as possible, health authorities said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

