3-Year-Old Girl Falls From Window in New Hampshire

A 3-year-old girl was seriously injured overnight when she fell from a third-story window. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019)

Child Falls From Third Story Window in NH

A little girl is fighting for her life after falling from a third-story window Monday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police are calling the incident a terrible accident.

“The mother was right there witnessed the whole thing happen,” Mancheseter Public Information Office Heather Hamel said.

The mother told police she was folding laundry in a third story bedroom at her Thornton Street home at about 9:30 p.m. while her three kids were busy playing at her feet.

“She asked the older child to raise the window just to get some air in there, and it happened in a matter of seconds. The child was up against the screen and fell,” explained Hamel.

The woman’s three-year-old daughter fell three stories down into the bushes below.

Larry Woods was visiting his family next door when he heard the mother screaming for help.

“We saw her laying over her baby, talking about, ‘My baby, my baby, please help me,’” Woods recalled.

He called 911 right away.

“It was just a sad moment and it hurts,” Woods said. “I have been up all night thinking about it, feeling like that’s my child or something.”

Emotions were running high for everyone.

On Tuesday morning, a man showed up to the home and was overcome with grief. As he collapsed in the driveway, he told NBC10 Boston he is the girl’s father.

His family explained that his daughter lives with her mother and that the man had just found out what happened.

Police said their investigation is complete and that no one was to blame for the accident.

“This seems to purely be an accident and it happened so fast the mother wasn’t able to react in time,” Hamel said.

Late Tuesday evening, the girl’s family told NBC10 Boston that she was still alive, fighting for her life at a Boston hospital.