Texas Mall Shooting Victims Include 2 Young Sisters, 3-Year-Old Boy and His Parents

All eight of the people killed when a man opened fire on shoppers outside the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday have been identified and three of them were young children from two different North Texas families.

A cluster of eight crosses installed outside the entrance to the outdoor mall was adorned with the names of victims. On Monday, the names of 35-year-old Cindy Cho, 37-year-old Kyu Cho and 3-year-old James Cho were each added to a cross.

The Plano family's 6-year-old son William was also hurt in the explosion of gunfire and remains hospitalized after being released from the ICU. Witnesses said his mother died trying to shield him from the shooting.

A fundraiser was created to provide financial support to the family and their only survivor. A message shared on the GoFundMe page said William recently celebrated his sixth birthday and that "an afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration, unfortunately, was cut short by another mass shooting massacre."

NBC 5 News An artist paints on crosses the names of eight victims killed Saturday, May 6, 2023, in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, photo taken Monday, May 8, 2023.

The Wylie ISD said two Cox Elementary School students also died in the shooting. The district identified the students as 11-year-old fourth-grader Daniela Mendoza and 8-year-old second-grader Sofia Mendoza. The girls' mother, Ilda, remains in critical condition, according to the district.

"Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy," said David Vinson, Wylie ISD superintendent.

The other three people killed in the shooting have been identified as 26-year-old Aishwarya Thatikonda, of McKinney, who worked as an engineer; 32-year-old Elio Cumana-Rivas, of Dallas; and 20-year-old Christian LaCour, who worked as a security guard at the mall.

Hundreds of people gathered throughout the day outside of the mall entrance, paying respects, offering prayers and concern for the victims and their families. A memorial continues to grow with flowers, stuffed animals and other items being added around the two sets of crosses installed at the outlet entrance.

SIX INJURED IN ALLEN SHOOTING STILL RECEIVING TREATMENT

On Monday, NBC 5 confirmed there were six patients at three hospitals still receiving treatment.

Three patients at Medical City McKinney remained in critical condition and one patient was in fair condition. Another patient at Medical City Plano was reported in fair condition and a child at Medical City Children’s Hospital was in good condition.

Further information about the ages and conditions of the injured has not been shared.

NBC 5 News A memorial for eight people killed and seven injured in a mass shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, taken Monday, May 8, 2023.

ALLEN OFFICER WHO STOPPED GUNMAN A "BRAVE SERVANT"

The Allen police officer credited for running towards the gunfire and stopping the shooter is asking for privacy as he too processes the tragic events that unfolded Saturday, a representative said.

“The officer sprinted towards high power rifle fire as everyone else ran away. He’s a brave servant with a gentle heart and embodies the best the law enforcement profession has to offer. He’s doing well and would appreciate privacy as he continues to process this life altering tragedy," said Zach Horn, a lawyer representing the officer, in a statement Monday afternoon. The officer has not been publically identified.

FIRST RESPONDER, "I'M FEELING IT. IT IS NOT EASY"

Steven Spainhouer, a former police officer whose son works at H&M and was one of the first people to provide help at the scene, said he went to bed upset Saturday night but woke up Sunday morning angry that someone would do such a thing.

Spainhouer said his son called him when he couldn't reach 911 and said there had been a shooting outside the store. Spainhouer was nearby and arrived at the mall before many other first responders. He then began providing CPR to a dying man and tended to a young boy covered in his mother's blood.

"I'm feeling it. I'm feeling it. Really, really hard right now. It is not easy. So hug your kids. Hug your kids when you go home," Spainhouer said.

Spainhouer shared his story with NBC, describing it as something no one should ever have to see.

"My son came out, and I wanna tell you, to see your son come out with his hands over his head and have to walk past dead bodies it's not something any parent or anybody should ever have to see or experience," Spainhouer said.

Crisis assistance is being made available as people who survived the mass shooting at Allen Premium Mall deal with a wide range of emotions and try to cope with what they witnessed.