Texas 4-Year-Old Dies After Spilling Boiling Water on Herself: PD

A 4-year-old Corsicana, Texas girl is dead after she pulled a large pot of boiling water off of a stove and onto herself Saturday, police say.

Corsicana police said the woman who called them told officers the child pulled the pot down 12 hours before the call. The woman told police the boiling water covered the girl's head, torso, arms and other parts of her body, according to police.

Police said the woman told them she was not in the room when the girl pulled the pot of water off the stove, but that she treated the girl herself and did not seek medical attention.

The incident happened Saturday in the 400 block S. 34th Street in Corsicana, police said.

Police said preliminary results from the medical examiner's office indicated the girl died from injuries sustained from boiling water.

The woman was arrested and faces a charges of abandoning or endangering a child, which is a second degree felony, police said.