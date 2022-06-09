US Military: 5 Marines Killed in Aircraft Crash in SoCal Desert

All five Camp Pendleton-based Marines who were aboard an Osprey aircraft that went down in the desert in Imperial County, about 150 miles east of San Diego, are dead, the U.S. Marine Corps confirmed Thursday.

The MV-22B Osprey belonging to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) crashed near Glamis, CA, at around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a spokesman for the 3rd MAW, said.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming heard reaction to the crash from military families in San Diego.

Military officials called the crash a "mishap," but released few other details of what led to the crash.

"We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy," 3rd MAW Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering said.

The identities of the Marines killed would not be released until 24 hours after families are notified, the USMC said.

The MV-22B Osprey and the Marines on board were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39.

The Marine Corps said crews were working to recover equipment involved in the crash and an investigation into what happened is underway.