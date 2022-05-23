Redding

6 Hurt When Bull Escapes Northern California Rodeo Arena

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several people were injured when a bull jumped a fence and escaped an arena during a popular Northern California rodeo, authorities said.

The escape occurred Friday during the final section of the Redding Rodeo's bull riding event, the Redding Rodeo Association said on Facebook.

The bull leapt over a fence then ran through a crowd of spectators and across a parking lot before it was captured near a bridge about a half mile (800 meters) from the arena.

At least six people were treated for minor injuries, including 15-year-old Jordan Greco, a sophomore at Redding's Enterprise High School.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Greco told the Redding Record Searchlight the bull's horn's clipped his leg as the animal charged through the arena's VIP section.

“Getting hit by a bull was an experience,” Greco said. “To be honest I didn’t feel it at the time because my adrenaline was pumping and I had to make split-second decisions.”

At least one person was hurt near the Sundial Bridge, where the animal was finally caught, placed in a trailer and returned to its ranch, Redding police Cpl. Aaron Holleman said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

United Nations 5 hours ago

World Food Program Chief Presses Billionaires ‘to Step Up'

social media 9 hours ago

Appeals Court: Florida Law on Social Media Unconstitutional

“We wish the best to all those affected. The safety of our fans is our highest priority and we appreciate their support,” the Redding Rodeo Association’s statement said.

The incident occurred on the third day of the four-day annual rodeo.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Reddingrodeobull
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us