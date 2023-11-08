Texas

8 people killed after driver suspected of human smuggling crashes in Texas

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 57 near Batesville, about 83 miles southwest of San Antonio

Chris Olivarez / via X

Eight people were killed after a driver suspected of human smuggling tried to evade authorities and crashed head-on into another vehicle, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 57 near Batesville, about 83 miles southwest of San Antonio.

The driver, 21, who was in a Honda, had evaded authorities from the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office and "passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone," Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said via email and in a post on X.

The driver crashed head-on into a Chevrolet SUV, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, Olivarez said. Photos released by the agency showed both vehicles completely mangled with debris scattered across the highway.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Six people were in the Honda, Olivarez said. Two people from Georgia were in the Chevrolet SUV. Everyone was killed, according to officials.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here.

This article tagged under:

Texas
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us