Another Body Found in Tampa Neighborhood Where 3 Were Killed

Police were asking residents of Tampa's Seminole Heights neighborhood to stay inside Tuesday morning after a body was found in the same area where three people were found shot to death last month.

The body of an adult male was found in a street in the Seminole Heights neighborhood, just blocks from a memorial honoring the three victims of last month's shootings, WFLA reported.

Officials said officers were patrolling the neighborhood when a 911 call came in of shots fired around 4:51 a.m. Police said they believe the victim was shot.

Police said they believe the killer was still in the area, and asked residents to stay in their homes while they conducted a search.

The most recent death is being treated as related to the other three murders, which remain unsolved, police said. The three victims, who were killed between Oct. 9-19, didn't know each other. All three rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street.