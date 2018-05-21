Home
News
Local
Watch Live Newscast
U.S. & World
California News
Sports
In the Weeds
NFL in LA
Health
Tech
Weird
Weather
NewsConference
I-Team
I-Team
Randy Responds: Consumer Investigations
Weather
First Alert Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
California Drought
Entertainment
Entertainment News
The Scene
A-Listed: Luxury Real Estate
Worth the Trip: California Travel
George to the Rescue
Open House
Breakfast With Open House
1st Look
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
Traffic
Contact Us
Community
NBC4 Contests
TV Listings
LIVE TV
ON NOW
Today
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
61°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The latest news on the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Best Moments From the Royal Wedding
By
Nina Lin
45 PHOTOS
53 minutes ago
The royal wedding of the year brought touching moments to both the British royal family and their fans, as
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wedded American actor Meghan Markle
, now the Duchess of Sussex, at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, May 19, 2018.
Guests of the wedding included the rest of the British royal family, from
Queen Elizabeth II to Sarah Ferguson
. Meghan also chose to continue the
wedding tiara tradition
with
Queen Mary's diamond bandeau piece
, lent to her by the queen.
More Photo Galleries
Class Photos: Guide Dogs and Their Partners on Graduation Day
Best Moments From the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
KNBC Public Inspection File
Employment
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices