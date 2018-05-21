 Best Moments From the Royal Wedding - NBC Southern California
The latest news on the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Best Moments From the Royal Wedding

By Nina Lin

The royal wedding of the year brought touching moments to both the British royal family and their fans, as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wedded American actor Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, May 19, 2018.

Guests of the wedding included the rest of the British royal family, from Queen Elizabeth II to Sarah Ferguson. Meghan also chose to continue the wedding tiara tradition with Queen Mary's diamond bandeau piece, lent to her by the queen.
