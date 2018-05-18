Bill Gates: Trump Asked the Difference Between HIV and HPV - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Texas School Shooting
logo_la_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Bill Gates: Trump Asked the Difference Between HIV and HPV

Gates also said Trump asked him "if vaccines weren't a bad thing"

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Trump Makes Cabinet Picks and Meets Kanye West, Bill Gates

    Rex Tillerson and Rick Perry are among the new picks for the Trump administration. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016)

    Bill Gates told members of his charity that President Donald Trump asked if HPV and HIV were the same thing and knew a "scary" amount about his daughter's physical appearance, according to video exclusively obtained by MSNBC's Chris Hayes, NBC News reported.

    The billionaire explained in the video, which aired Thursday night on "All In With Chris Hayes," that he had avoided speaking to Trump before the election but went to see him in December 2016.

    Trump knew Gates' equestrian daughter, Jennifer, from seeing her at a horse show he throws, Gates explained. He also said Trump asked him "if vaccines weren't a bad thing" and "wanted to know the difference between HIV and HPV."

    Hayes told viewers: "We have reached out to the [Gates] Foundation, of course, for comment but have not yet received a response."

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices